FBI Warns of New Phone Scam Using Real Agents’ Names to Steal Your Money

Imagine receiving a call, and the FBI’s name appears on your phone screen. The person speaking knows your details, provides the name of a real agent, and asserts that you are involved in a federal investigation. Then, to persuade you, they propose a video call from a supposed office of the agency.

It may seem hard to believe that someone could fall into such a trap. However, the FBI has raised alerts about a fraud method that is using precisely those resources to steal money from people in the United States.

The FBI’s Newark, New Jersey field office published a warning on September 29, 2026 about this deception. The criminals pose as FBI agents, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Secret Service. The concerning part is that they don’t always use invented identities: they also rely on names of real federal employees who actually exist.

How does the new phone scam that alerts the FBI work?

According to the Newark FBI, the criminals manipulate the caller ID so that the number on your screen is that of a legitimate federal office. This technique is known as spoofing.

The scam goes one step further. If you try to verify the identity of the supposed agent by calling the office whose number appears on your phone, you could receive confirmation that the person actually works there. That does not mean they were the one who called you.

In one of the cases described by the agency, a scammer even used a virtual meeting platform and staged a scenario that looked like an FBI office. They placed a desk, a seal of the institution, and appeared in a suit to reinforce the lie.

The aim is to lower your guard. When you think you are speaking with a federal authority, it becomes easier to follow their instructions, even if they ask you to hand over money or banking information.

What might they ask you for to steal your savings?

The scammers typically prey on fear. They may tell you that your information is tied to a crime, that there is an arrest warrant against you, or that you need to resolve an alleged financial problem immediately.

The FBI is clear: no legitimate federal agent will call you to demand money or threaten arrest if you do not make a payment.

Be especially wary if during the call they request:

The pressure to act quickly is part of the trap. Do not let a supposed investigation push you into making financial decisions without verifying what is happening.

What should you do if you receive such a call?

The FBI’s recommendation is to cut the communication and independently search for the official number of the office that is allegedly trying to reach you. Do not use the phone provided by the caller.

If you cannot reach the local office, you can contact the agency’s main headquarters directly. You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI to speak with a representative.

If you receive a suspicious video call, keep screenshots or a recording whenever possible and send the information to tips.fbi.gov.

In addition, if you have already shared banking information or sent money, contact your bank immediately to try to protect your accounts and report the case to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Scams posing as authorities are already costing millions

The problem is not minor. In another alert published by the FBI’s Albany office on July 17, 2026, the agency reported that in 2025 it received 32,424 reports related to government impersonation scams. The reported losses surpassed $797 million.

That figure helps to understand why these calls deserve attention. It is no longer enough to distrust an unknown number: criminals can make a communication appear legitimate even when it is not.

If someone calls you saying they belong to the FBI and asks for money, do not pay. A federal investigation is not resolved through a bank transfer to a stranger.