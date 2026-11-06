IRS to Suspend Its Portal to Obtain the IP PIN — Apply by November

If someone obtains your Social Security Number or ITIN, they could try to file a tax return in your name and keep a refund that is rightfully yours. To prevent that kind of fraud, the IRS offers a six-digit security code that acts as a second layer of protection.

The problem is that the online tool to request it will be temporarily unavailable starting in mid‑November 2026 and is not expected to operate normally again until mid‑January 2027.

The interruption does not mean that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is eliminating this program. It is annual maintenance that could complicate your process if you wait until the last minute, just as millions of filers begin preparing their returns.

What is the IRS PIN and why should you apply for it?

The code is known as the Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN). It is a six-digit personal number that helps prevent someone else from filing a federal return using your Social Security Number or Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

According to the IRS, when you are enrolled in this program you must include the correct code when you file. If someone tries to submit an electronic return with your data but without the corresponding PIN, the system may reject it.

This is especially important if you have dependents, share tax information with others, or have been a victim of identity theft.

The trade publication Kiplinger warns about the temporary shutdown of the tool and advises not to leave the process until January. The agency also explains in its official guide for obtaining the IP PIN that any filer with a Social Security Number or ITIN who can verify their identity may apply for it.

How long can you apply for the IP protection PIN?

The tool is usually available from mid‑January through mid‑November. After that, it goes into a maintenance period that typically ends in mid‑January of the following year.

Therefore, if you want to protect your next tax return, it is advisable to complete the enrollment before the period of availability ends.

You do not need to have experienced fraud to participate. You can request the code as a preventive measure.

Additionally, the IRS offers two enrollment options:

The code renews each year. If you are already enrolled, you will need to retrieve the new number when it becomes available.

How can you obtain the PIN if you don’t have portal access?

The fastest way is to log into your IRS individual account or use the agency’s official app. Once you have verified your identity, go to the profile section and look for the option to enroll in the IP PIN program.

If you cannot complete digital verification, there are other alternatives.

The IRS allows you to file Form 15227 when you meet certain conditions:

You can also request an in-person appointment at a Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC).

Careful: the IRS will never ask you for your PIN by phone

There is another detail you should not overlook. The code is personal and you should not share it with strangers.

The IRS warns that it will never call you, text you, or email you to request your IP PIN. If someone contacts you saying they need that number to release your refund or resolve a tax issue, be wary.

You can consult the official IP PIN FAQs to learn how to recover it and what to do if you lose it.

With the 2027 tax season approaching, delaying this process until January could become an unnecessary hassle. If you still don’t have the code, this is a good time to review your account and protect your data before the maintenance begins.