Can a Stimulus Check Affect Your Other Benefits?

For many Hispanic families living in the United States, receiving a stimulus check would be a relief to pay rent, buy groceries, or catch up on debts. But there is a concern that is not minor: could that money cause you to lose part of the government aid you receive?

The doubt makes sense, especially if you rely on programs such as SNAP, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicaid. When your budget depends on several forms of public support, any change in your income can create uncertainty.

The good news is that federal stimulus payments delivered during the pandemic had special protections to prevent them from affecting eligibility for other programs. However, there is an important detail: you cannot assume that any future check will have exactly the same conditions. Everything will depend on the law that authorizes the payment and the rules of each benefit.

Can a stimulus check cause you to lose SNAP?

If you receive food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, you should distinguish between income and financial resources.

Federal law contemplates that one-time or extraordinary payments, such as certain tax refunds and credits, are not considered regular income for calculating SNAP eligibility. However, that money may be counted as a financial resource in the month you receive it, unless there is a specific exclusion.

This matters because some states apply more flexible eligibility rules and others maintain resource limits for certain households.

Therefore, if you were to receive a new stimulus check, it would not be enough to know how much money was deposited. You would also need to check whether the legislation behind that payment states that it is excluded from the SNAP resource calculation.

What happens if you receive SSI or Social Security?

Here is a distinction that’s important to be very clear about.

SSI (Supplemental Security Income) is a program aimed at people aged 65 or older, blind individuals, or those with disabilities who have limited income and resources. Because it is needs-based assistance, an additional income could affect the amount you receive if the program rules treat it as countable income.

However, during the pandemic the Social Security Administration (SSA) established that federal stimulus checks would not be counted as income for SSI recipients.

The agency also clarified that those payments would be excluded from resources for 12 months. Subsequently, the SSA updated its instructions to consider a large portion of pandemic-related financial assistance as disaster relief, without applying the 12-month limit.

This does not mean that any new check automatically has that protection.

Instead, if you receive Social Security retirement or SSDI (disability benefits), a one-time stimulus payment does not by itself reduce your monthly benefit. These programs do not use the same income and resource limits as SSI.

Could Medicaid also be affected?

Medicaid provides medical coverage to people and families who meet certain requirements. In many cases, eligibility is calculated using household income through the MAGI (Modified Adjusted Gross Income) approach.

The official Medicaid.gov portal notes that federal tax credits are among the incomes that are not counted in this calculation.

Moreover, during the pandemic, stimulus payments received were treated specially to avoid harming eligibility for public assistance programs.

Still, you should be careful: not all Medicaid beneficiaries are subject to the same eligibility rules. Some groups use different criteria, and conditions can vary by state.

What should you check before receiving a potential check?

If you are currently receiving government assistance and a new federal payment is approved, review these points before drawing conclusions:

The key is not to reject a payment out of fear that you might lose other benefits, but also not to assume that it is completely protected. Before making a decision, consult with the state office that administers your program and request information about how that money will be treated.