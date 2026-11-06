Five US Class Action Lawsuits That Could Earn You Money — Check If You Qualify Before They Close

You don't need to have filed a lawsuit on your own to receive money from a court settlement in the United States. In certain circumstances, it is enough to show that you bought a product, received advertising messages or were affected by a data breach of your personal information.

Class actions allow a group of consumers to claim for a potential common harm. When companies reach a settlement, they can earmark millions of dollars for compensation. But there is a detail that often goes unnoticed: in many cases you must file a claim before a specific deadline.

These are five settlements you can review as of November 2026. Not all guarantee a payout, and some still require court approval.

1. CVS: you could receive up to $10 for using its website or app

If you used CVS's websites or its app from the United States before July 27, 2026, you may qualify for compensation related to a digital privacy lawsuit.

The $20.5 million settlement provides payments of up to $5 without receipts and up to $10 if you provide documentation showing you are a member of the affected class.

The deadline to file your claim is November 16, 2026.

Review the CVS Digital Privacy Settlement.

2. Teleflora: up to $251 for marketing messages

Did you receive promotional messages from Teleflora even though your number was listed on the federal Do Not Call list?

The settlement provides payments of up to $251 for those who meet the eligibility criteria. Among them, having received more than one promotional message within a 12-month period, not having provided the number to the company, and having it on the Do Not Call list for at least 30 days before receiving the messages.

The deadline is November 17, 2026.

Check the requirements on Teleflora's official portal.

3. Dr. Squatch: compensation for products advertised as natural

If you purchased certain Dr. Squatch soaps, deodorants, shampoos, or other Dr. Squatch products between November 1, 2018 and August 29, 2026, you could participate in a $9 million settlement.

The lawsuit challenged the use of the word “natural” on products that allegedly contained synthetic ingredients. The company denies any wrongdoing.

Individual amounts will depend on eligible purchases and valid claims. There is no fixed guaranteed amount.

You can submit your claim until November 27, 2026 on the settlement's official site.

4. Navy Federal: $250 for unauthorized personal loans

The compensation includes canceling the affected loans, refunding certain payments made, and requesting the removal of related credit records.

Additionally, you may claim another $250 by submitting a form.

The deadline is November 29, 2026. Check Navy Federal's official portal.

5. Jack’s Family Restaurants: up to $80 for a data breach

If you received a notice from Jack’s Family Restaurants that your personal information was exposed during a cyberattack that occurred between July and August of 2025, you may be entitled to compensation.

The settlement offers an alternative payment of $55 or a $20 per hour compensation for up to four hours for the time you spent responding to the incident. It also allows for claimed documentary losses that meet the settlement's conditions.

The deadline to submit your claim is November 30, 2026.

Check your eligibility on Jack's official portal.

How to know if you truly have the right to claim?

Before sharing your personal data, verify that you appear within the eligible consumer group. Merely having shopped at a store or used an app isn't enough.

Also remember that filing a claim does not guarantee immediate payment. Some settlements are still awaiting final court approval, and payouts may depend on the number of claims accepted.

Use only the official portals for each settlement. Do not pay intermediaries who promise to accelerate your compensation, nor share bank details with strangers.

In these cases, reviewing an old purchase, a text message, or a privacy notice could make the difference between receiving compensation and missing out on an opportunity.