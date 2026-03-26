FIFA Announces Final Phase of World Cup Ticket Sales

(AP) – FIFA announced on Wednesday its plans for the final round of ticket sales for the World Cup.

The world soccer’s governing body noted that more than a million tickets had been sold by the end of the previous sales phase, which ran from December through February, and that additional tickets would be released to the general public starting April 1 and continuing through the tournament, scheduled from June 11 to July 19.

The latest phase comes after FIFA President Gianni Infantino proclaimed in January that ticket demand equaled “1,000 years of World Cups at once” and that all 104 matches planned for this edition would sell out.

“Global demand for FIFA World Cup tickets continues to highlight fans’ undeniable desire to attend the planet’s greatest spectacle, which will be staged in June and July,” the world governing body said in a statement. “After the random selection phase for ticket purchases ends on Wednesday, April 1, additional seats will be made available to the general public.”

FIFA has faced criticism over its pricing strategy for the tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Fans accused FIFA of a “monumental betrayal” in December when tickets went on general sale with prices ranging from $140 for the cheapest group-stage matches to $8,680 for the final.

Football Supporters Europe said on Tuesday that it joined Euroconsumers in filing a formal complaint with the European Commission over the pricing.

FSE has criticized the exorbitant public-sale prices and the use, for the first time in a World Cup, of “dynamic pricing,” a system that could push costs even higher.

FIFA said the remaining tickets would be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. It added that the latest phase would allow fans to select specific seats, while those who had already bought tickets would be able to see which seats have been assigned to them starting April 1.

“In this phase, tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability,” FIFA explained. “The public will be able to view the matches and price categories available, choose exact seats, complete the purchase, and receive confirmation once payment is completed.”