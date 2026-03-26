Tyler Police: Man Attempted to Stab His Brother During Food Dispute

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A Tyler man is behind bars after police say he attempted to stab his brother with a knife during a dispute over a meal.

David Barclay Hohimer, 37, a Tyler resident, was taken into custody Wednesday at the Smith County Jail, with bond yet to be set, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 12:18 a.m. on February 4, Tyler police received a report of an aggravated assault in progress at a residence on the 700 block of North Confederate Avenue, with the caller noting that a man named David was trying to stab another person with a knife, according to a sworn statement obtained by KLTV.

Upon entering the home’s garage, officers located and detained Hohimer, who had a knife in his pocket, according to a sworn statement.

Investigators spoke with Hohimer’s brother, who said the two began arguing over the food inside the home, an exchange that intensified when Hohimer pulled out a knife and began swinging it at him, according to a sworn statement.

Authorities separately questioned the brother’s wife, who said she noticed a disturbance in the kitchen, where she found Hohimer holding a knife and his brother defending himself with a pitcher of water to protect himself, according to a sworn statement.

The Tyler Police Department detained Hohimer at the residence, from which he was transported and booked into the Smith County Jail.

Charged with a second-degree felony, he could face a sentence of between two and twenty years in prison and fines of up to $10,000 if convicted.