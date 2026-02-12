Fifth Person Arrested in Connection with Alleged Harassment and Sexual Assault of a Teen in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A fifth person has been arrested and charged with stalking and sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Smith County, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit states that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was investigating 31-year-old Lamarcus Carlton Hambrick, a Tyler resident, for stalking and sexual assault of a minor. They discovered that Maurese Emmanuel Johnson, 22, had also sexually assaulted the same girl.

According to the affidavit, a DPS victim-support worker attending a Smith County Child Advocacy Center meeting learned of a Tyler Police Department file related to a previously reported sexual assault by Hambrick’s victim. After the investigation, the DPS determined that Johnson was a suspect in the case.

The DPS interviewed the victim, who identified Johnson in a photographic lineup as her attacker, and investigated several Snapchat accounts allegedly linked to Johnson before filing charges against him.

Johnson was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a minor and was booked into the Smith County Jail.

