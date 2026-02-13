William Levy Arrested in Florida, Facing Two Charges: What Happened?

According to official Broward County records, Levy was taken into custody by local police on charges of intoxication and disorderly conduct, as well as trespassing on private property.

The 44-year-old leading man, known for his starring roles in popular telenovelas such as Sortilegio, Café con aroma de mujer, Montecristo, Vuelve a mí, and Cuidado con el ángel, was transported and booked at Broward County’s main jail in Fort Lauderdale following his arrest.

William Gutiérrez Levy, the actor’s birth name, was summoned to appear before a bail judge on Tuesday afternoon, and it was disclosed that bail had been set at $250 for each charge. He is expected to be released on bail once he posts the required amount.

The news has sparked a frenzy on social media, where fans express surprise and concern about the situation. So far, neither Levy nor his team has publicly commented on the incident.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Levy has been linked to legal trouble. Exactly one year ago, amid his high-profile separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez, police reportedly visited his residence four times due to domestic disputes, though no arrests were made at that time.

Meanwhile, the actor’s latest Instagram updates depicted a more family-oriented side, sharing moments with his children Christopher and Kailey. More details about his arrest may emerge in the coming hours. The story is developing.