Firefighters respond to illegal burning call at a trailer in Smith County

December 17, 2025

SMITH County, Texas (East Texas News) – Firefighters were alerted in the early hours of Tuesday after reports of an illegal burn involving a demolished trailer in Smith County.

Battalion Chief Mike Van Winkle said that emergency responders from Smith County’s District 2 arrived around 2:00 a.m. at a property on Holiday Hills Drive and found the trailer engulfed in flames. There was no one on the scene when the firefighters arrived, and the property has stood vacant for years, Van Winkle noted.

Fire trucks from Red Springs and Jackson Heights also responded to help extinguish the blaze.

Authorities confirmed that the incident involved an illegal burn and no injuries were reported.

