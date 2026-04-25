TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! Make sure you and the kids are dressed warmly this morning. Since yesterday, strong north winds have kept temperatures in the 30s and 40s Fahrenheit this morning. With gusts continuing over 30 mph this morning, the wind chill could easily drop into the 20s and 30s. Although today will be sunny, temperatures will struggle to rise, and in most cases highs will only reach between 40°F and 50°F. Fire danger will also be elevated today due to the brisk north winds and low humidity, so it’s very important not to light any fires at any time of the day. A light frost is likely tonight and again tomorrow morning, as overnight lows fall to around freezing, with some spots dipping below freezing. Make sure outdoor pets stay warm and protect sensitive plants. Tomorrow should see a bit more warmth thanks to more sun and the return of southerly winds, which will combine to bring highs near 60°F. The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s on Wednesday and in the 80s on Thursday and Friday. Some areas could even reach 90°F this weekend! You’ve gotta love Texas weather. Stay bundled up today and stay tuned for more updates on the big changes headed this week.
First Alert: Cold and Windy Today with High Fire Danger
April 25, 2026
Madelyn Carter
Latest Posts
First Alert: Cold and Windy Today with High Fire Danger
Lamine Yamal to Miss the Rest of Barcelona’s Season, but Will Be Ready for the World Cup
Man in Critical Condition After Crashing Into Bus at Smith County Intersection
Man Charged After High-Speed Chase Crashes Stolen Car in Henderson County
Anderson Cooper Announces Exit from 60 Minutes