First Alert: Cold and Windy Today with High Fire Danger

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! Make sure you and the kids are dressed warmly this morning. Since yesterday, strong north winds have kept temperatures in the 30s and 40s Fahrenheit this morning. With gusts continuing over 30 mph this morning, the wind chill could easily drop into the 20s and 30s. Although today will be sunny, temperatures will struggle to rise, and in most cases highs will only reach between 40°F and 50°F. Fire danger will also be elevated today due to the brisk north winds and low humidity, so it’s very important not to light any fires at any time of the day. A light frost is likely tonight and again tomorrow morning, as overnight lows fall to around freezing, with some spots dipping below freezing. Make sure outdoor pets stay warm and protect sensitive plants. Tomorrow should see a bit more warmth thanks to more sun and the return of southerly winds, which will combine to bring highs near 60°F. The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s on Wednesday and in the 80s on Thursday and Friday. Some areas could even reach 90°F this weekend! You’ve gotta love Texas weather. Stay bundled up today and stay tuned for more updates on the big changes headed this week.