First Weather Alert: Extreme Cold and Ice Conditions Persist Through Tuesday Morning

EAST TEXAS (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Level 1 Weather Alert will remain in effect until Tuesday noon.

Monday: Weather Alert Day

Extremely cold temperatures will continue tonight, with lows dipping into single digits and down to 10 degrees across the region. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to plunge dramatically.

The layer of ice that formed on the ground after this weekend’s winter storm will stay frozen overnight, creating extremely dangerous driving conditions. If you must travel, take extra precautions: icy roads, combined with the bitter cold, could turn a trip into a life-threatening situation.

Tuesday: Weather Alert Day

On Tuesday afternoon, improvements will be noticeable as temperatures rise above freezing in most of the area, with highs reaching the 30s and 40s. There will be significant melting thanks to the sun and the warmer Tuesday afternoon temperatures.

However, don’t let your guard down: temperatures will fall below freezing again overnight, causing the melted water to refreeze on roads and surfaces by Wednesday morning. Road conditions are expected to improve each day this week.

Stay tuned to our mobile app for the latest updates.

Download our mobile app: East Texas News