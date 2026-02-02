Three Accused of Cattle Theft in Houston County

February 2, 2026

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Three people have been formally charged after being accused of cattle theft from a property south of Crockett.

Jessie Coleman, of Lovelady, Andrea Houston, of Houston, and Cole Hoot Jr., of Dodge, were charged on Monday with cattle theft, a felony.

The investigation began in April 2025, after reports of missing cattle were filed with a forestry officer. After obtaining information indicating the cattle may have been stolen, investigators obtained a confession from one of the three suspects, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen cattle, valued at no more than $150,000, were found and returned.

A Houston County grand jury formally charged the three, who subsequently surrendered and were booked into jail.

All three were released on bond.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

