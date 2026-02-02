Three Accused of Cattle Theft in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Three people have been formally charged after being accused of cattle theft from a property south of Crockett.

Jessie Coleman, of Lovelady, Andrea Houston, of Houston, and Cole Hoot Jr., of Dodge, were charged on Monday with cattle theft, a felony.

The investigation began in April 2025, after reports of missing cattle were filed with a forestry officer. After obtaining information indicating the cattle may have been stolen, investigators obtained a confession from one of the three suspects, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen cattle, valued at no more than $150,000, were found and returned.

A Houston County grand jury formally charged the three, who subsequently surrendered and were booked into jail.

All three were released on bond.