Free Night Shuttle Service Begins in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – A free overnight transportation service will begin operating this Friday in downtown Tyler.

The City of Tyler, in partnership with Tyler Valet, will offer this fixed-route nighttime transit on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

Stops will be marked with bright yellow signs throughout downtown. Passengers may board and alight at any stop along the route at no cost.

The stops are as follows:

Stop 1: Broadway Avenue, next to Fair Plaza Parking (Tyler Transit bus stop)

Stop 2: West Erwin Street, in front of Liberty Hall

Stop 3: East Ferguson Street entrance to Smith County parking lot

Stop 4: Northwest corner of the Ferguson and College Avenues intersection (Plaza Tower)

Stop 5: Plaza Tower Parking Lot (North Bois D’Arc Avenue)

Stop 6: Southeast corner of the College and Elm Avenues intersection (Fair Plaza Parking)

The transportation service will operate on Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.