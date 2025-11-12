Grand Saline ISD Allows Guardians to Carry Concealed Weapons on School Campuses

GRAND SALINE, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The leadership of Grand Saline ISD announced on Friday that it will permit staff members to carry concealed weapons on campus through what it calls the Guardian Plan.

Under the plan, “certain staff members,” who are expected to be called Guardians, will be armed at all times and the firearm will never be stored on school grounds. In a statement posted on social media, Grand Saline ISD Superintendent Micah Lewis clarified that Guardians will have training in “high-stress situations and will continue their training in the future.” Lewis noted that arming staff through the Guardian Plan was not a decision taken lightly. Planning for the plan’s implementation has stretched over two years.

“We believe this will deter someone who intends to harm our students, but if harmful actions are taken against our students, we have several staff members ready to stop the threat,” Lewis said. “We have worked with our local police to ensure the maximum safety for them, our teachers, staff and students.”

