Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Split After Six Years of Engagement

NEW YORK (AP) — Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are separating, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

Outlets such as People and USA Today cited a statement saying the couple “have been adjusting their relationship over the past few months to focus on shared parenting” and that they would continue to be seen publicly with their daughter. The statement, attributed to representatives for both stars, said their priority would be raising their daughter with “love, stability and mutual respect.”

The release came a week after reports circulated about the couple’s split ahead of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s wedding, which Bloom attended alone. Perry has been on a world tour.

Representatives for Perry and Bloom did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’s requests for comment.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, have been romantically linked since 2016. The couple split in 2017, but reconciled shortly afterward, getting engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019, as Perry revealed during an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

In 2020, the couple welcomed a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom. Perry and Bloom had UNICEF announce the news on their Instagram account. Both are UNICEF goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

Bloom and his ex-wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011. Daisy is Perry’s only daughter.

Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, was previously married to comedian Russell Brand.

Born and raised in California, Perry has been nominated for 13 Grammys and helped shape the sound of pop in the 2000s, rapidly becoming one of the best-selling artists of all time with her flamboyant and powerhouse anthems. She has released seven studio albums, with the standout 2010 collection Teenage Dream. The album yielded five number-one singles, tying a record set by Michael Jackson’s Bad in 1987.

Bloom, a native of Canterbury, England, is best known for his portrayals as the elf Legolas in the “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” films, as well as Will Turner in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series.