Gregg County District 2 Commissioner-Elect Aims to Maintain the County’s Strong Financial Health

Longview, TX (East Texas News) — The Gregg County Commissioners Court will welcome a new face in January.

Ray Bostick defeated both the current and the former commissioner Darryl Primo by more than 60 percent of the vote to become the newly elected Commissioner for Precinct 2.

Bostick has spent more than 30 years working for the city of Longview.

“When I was in high school, cutting grass at the courthouse as a part-time job and crossing paths with community leaders and public servants at that moment, that’s what drew me to public service as a career. It was a long time after that, but I always had the idea of running for this particular office; this is where I grew up, this is where I went to school, Precinct 2 is where I worked for the city for more than 30 years, so I’ve always been right here,” Bostick said.

Bostick said that Gregg County is currently in a financial position that other counties in the state would envy.

“That hasn’t been easy to achieve, and I want to maintain that standing,” he said.

Regarding the issues, Bostick said he hopes to work with the other commissioners and Judge Bill Stoudt to resolve them for the residents of Longview and Gregg County.

“I want to partner with the city on some interlocal agreements and look into drainage problems on streets in this district where we can cooperate, pool our resources, and do more with what we have,” he said.

