Tyler Salvation Army Distributes Over 2,000 Gifts to East Texas Families

December 31, 2025

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) — The Salvation Army in Tyler is distributing more than 2,000 gifts from the Angel Tree program to East Texas families on Friday morning.

From hundreds of bicycles to toys and clothing, the Salvation Army is distributing thousands of donations so families can place the gifts under their children’s Christmas trees.

At the Salvation Army’s Tyler headquarters, 2,000 people participated in the Angel Tree program, which includes seniors and children. The seniors received their gifts on Wednesday.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts to children and seniors across the country each year. Each gift is delivered to the family so they can place it under their Christmas tree.

