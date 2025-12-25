Gregg County Officer Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

LONGVIEW, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A Gregg County deputy has resigned from his post after being arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.

According to Gregg County jail records, Joshua Isaiah Tubb, the 47-year-old Kilgore resident, was arrested by Kilgore police.

Tubb was released on Sunday after posting a $2,000 bond.

Undersheriff Craig Harrington stated that Tubb has resigned from the sheriff’s office.

“This is a regrettable situation,” Harrington said. “We require all of our officers to uphold the highest standards of conduct and accountability.”