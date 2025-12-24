State Officials Extend SNAP Benefits Through March

AUSTIN, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is distributing more than $310 million in Emergency SNAP food benefits for March under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The allocations are expected to assist more than 1.5 million Texas households.

“Thanks to the USDA for once again extending these crucial benefits to millions of Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “These emergency SNAP benefits have helped many Texas families put food on the table over the last two years.”

HHSC has received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to expand the maximum allowed SNAP benefits for recipients based on household size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in beneficiaries’ accounts by March 31.

The March emergency allotments add to more than $6.13 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

Copyright 2022 East Texas News via KLTV. All rights reserved.