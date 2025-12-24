Longview Dream Center Hosts Christmas Gift Drive and Concert

Longview, Texas (East Texas News) — East Texas residents in search of warm clothing and food received help last Saturday.

The Longview Dream Center organized its first Christmas concert and gift distribution on Saturday at Heritage Plaza, in downtown Longview.

Pastor Thomas McDaniels, founder of the Longview Dream Center, says they have started a new annual tradition.

“We wanted to give people something they could truly enjoy this holiday season,” McDaniels said. “Our goal is to spread the love of Christ and the Christmas joy among the people of our region.”

The Dream Center distributed non-perishable foods, canned goods, and clothing, all free.

“I know it’s going to get colder. That’s why winter starts today, so I’m looking for some clothing,” said Linda Williams of Gilmer, who stopped by to pick up a few garments.

“It’s a great blessing, a great blessing because sometimes we’re short on money, you know, with bills and food. So it’s a blessing to be able to come here,” said Joyce Carr of Longview.

The nonprofit expected about 100 people, so they brought 100 gift bags with candy and Walmart gift cards. They ended up distributing 88 bags.

“God always provides, and ultimately God is the one who gives us everything. This is just for people to come, to meet them, and to try to help them beyond this moment,” McDaniels said.

The Dream Center team works to stay in touch with its beneficiaries. McDaniels launched another group called Nehemiah Network, which offers expanded services to people who need counseling or rehabilitation.

McDaniels says that, overall, the primary aim is to share the Gospel.

“We can give them food, which is temporary. Two hours later they’ll be hungry again, but if we can give them the Bread of Life, which is Jesus, then they’ll have something to cling to for the rest of their lives,” McDaniels said.

“It would be very good for people, especially for those who can’t afford anything. It would be really great. I’m glad they did this; otherwise I wouldn’t know what to do,” Williams said.

The Dream Center will distribute warm clothing and food at Jesus Burger in Marshall on January 18. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m.