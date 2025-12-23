Tips for Caring for Christmas Trees in Fire-Prone Areas

LONGVIEW, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – There’s a clear difference in how a fire behaves when a Christmas tree is well-watered compared with one that is dry.

The Henderson Fire Department demonstrated the importance of keeping Christmas trees hydrated.

In the video, the tree on the left is well-watered and intact, while the dry tree on the right catches fire rapidly.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) states that U.S. fire departments respond to about 160 Christmas tree-related fires each year.

Longview Fire Chief Marcus Delaney explained that the color of a tree’s needles can reveal its health status.

“If you buy real trees, make sure the needles are green,” Delaney said. “That’s a good indicator that the tree isn’t drying out yet.”

Another way to tell if the tree is dry is to tug at the needles and see if they come off the branch easily and bend them in half. If they snap instead of bending, the tree is dry.

Delaney noted that the colder months bring more candles and fires, so paying attention to where the tree is placed can be crucial.

“Make sure the tree is secured so it won’t fall over,” Delaney said. “Especially if you have young children and pets.”

He recommended keeping all decorations at least three feet away from any heat source.

He stated that a flame as small as a candle can be deadly.

“In a matter of seconds,” Delaney said, “the entire tree can burn, triggering a large house fire.”

While an open flame can easily spread to a tree, there are other possible causes of fires as well.

“Faulty lights,” Delaney said. “Maybe there’s a frayed wire or a broken socket in the tree lights.”

The NFPA notes that heated rooms dry trees more quickly, so it’s important to water the tree at least once a day.

How much water does your tree need?

Experts say a tree can absorb up to about 3.8 liters of water in the first 24 hours and roughly one liter of water each day afterward.