Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of a batch of 60 mg extended-release propranolol hydrochloride capsules.

The affected product was sold in bottles of 100 capsules, carrying the lot number PK25110035 and an expiration date of May 2029.

According to the company, the recalled batch could cause lacerations to the soft tissues of the mouth, the esophagus, the stomach, or the intestines.

The company urges anyone who has the affected product to stop taking it immediately and to contact their physician or other healthcare provider for guidance and to obtain a replacement.

It also states that the unused portion should be returned to the pharmacy where it was purchased.

Breckenridge noted that it does not have knowledge of injuries or adverse effects related to the recall.

For questions, consumers can call 1-855-736-0807, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the company notice.