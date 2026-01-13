Hispanic Man from Tyler Convicted in Human Trafficking Conspiracy

January 13, 2026

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man from Tyler was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a human trafficking network.

Michael Anthony Martinez, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants and was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Martinez used a social media account to recruit drivers, offering payments to anyone willing to transport undocumented immigrants to their destinations. Bank records and text messages between Martinez and the people he recruited corroborated the criminal activity, as detailed in court filings.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Tyler Field Office and the Tyler Police Department.

Anyone with information about human trafficking should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
US Government Fires 17 Immigration Judges Across 10 States, Union Says

Latest Posts