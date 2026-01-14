One Suspect Arrested, Two Still At Large After Buna Chase

Jasper County, Texas (East Texas News) – Authorities in Jasper County said that one of the three men who fled into the woods after escaping from a deputy Wednesday morning has been arrested.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Chuck Havard, the suspects fled east off Highway 62 in Buna, near County Roads 803 and 797. It appears the suspects were traveling in a stolen vehicle from Beaumont.

Havard stated that one of the men, a 16-year-old, was arrested on Highway 62, just north of FM 2246, around 12:15 p.m. The other two had not yet been located, he added.

Havard urged anyone in the area who sees something that could aid the investigation to call 409-289-5966 or contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

He added that the search continues and that authorities have not released the suspects’ identities.