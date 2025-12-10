Hispanic Woman with Arrest Warrant Detained in Linden by License-Plate Camera

LINDEN, Texas (East Texas News) – Linden police say a license-plate camera led to the arrest of a woman charged with assaulting a pregnant person.

According to the Linden Police Department, shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, officers received an alert from a Flock Safety camera, a plate-reading system that checks license plates to see if they are linked to active investigations.

The alert informed officers that a vehicle tied to a missing-person investigation was traveling south on State Highway 59 near County Road 3658 in Queen City, Texas.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received the same notification, and the two agencies coordinated to respond to the alert.

Around 7:25 a.m., local police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near U.S. 59 and State Highway 155. The driver was identified as Jessica Martinez, 39, also known as Jessica Resendiz, who was found to be wanted by Garland authorities for assaulting a pregnant person.

The vehicle had also been identified in a child abduction investigation. Martinez was taken into custody and the Garland Police Department was notified.

Garland detectives are working with local authorities to continue the investigation.