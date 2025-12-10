Paulo Quevedo Reveals Cancer Diagnosis After La Casa de los Famosos All-Star Appearance

After wrapping up his run on La Casa de los Famosos All-Star, where he finished in fifth place, Paulo Quevedo publicly revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram A post shared by TEAM TV FAMA Y MÁS OFICIAL (@tvfamaymas)

The news debuted during an interview with journalist Jesús Cáseres, in which the group member known as “Los Palulus” opened up about the discomfort he began feeling during his time on the reality show. He explained that he noticed persistent throat dryness that prompted him to seek medical care while still inside the program.

“At one point I did ask for professional help. I underwent a sonogram and they found two nodules on the vocal cords. One of them was fine, but the other showed features of a malignant cancerous nodule,” Quevedo admitted, visibly affected.

Although he did not request to leave the show at the time because he did not know the severity of his condition, it was only recently that medical tests confirmed the need for urgent surgery. “Unfortunately I’m going to have to undergo surgery as soon as possible. They have to operate on my thyroid,” the artist revealed.

Paulo Quevedo to undergo surgery in the coming days

His account has sparked a wave of support from both fans and colleagues, who have praised the poise with which he has handled the situation. Comments such as “God is with you, lots of faith and hope” and “He could have used this to victimize himself and he didn’t; my respect” have flooded social media.

Despite the uncertainty about how advanced the illness might be, Paulo remained calm and determined to face the surgical procedure in the coming days. His strength and discretion in handling the diagnosis have been praised, as he chose not to turn his situation into a storyline within the TV competition.

Fans of La Casa de los Famosos and his supporters are hopeful for his speedy recovery, while Quevedo himself continues sending messages of calm and gratitude to those who have stood by him during this difficult process.