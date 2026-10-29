Is November 3 a Holiday in the United States? States That Recognize It

If you live in the United States and you need to handle a banking transaction, visit a public office, or take your children to school next Tuesday, November 3, there is a date you should check before leaving home. That day will host the 2026 midterm general elections, and several states recognize Election Day as a holiday for certain government-related activities.

The clarification matters because it is not a nationwide day off. The Election Day is not listed among United States federal holidays. Therefore, even if some public offices suspend their activities, you should not assume that your bank, your employer, or your children’s school will also close.

Which states recognize November 3 as a holiday?

A review of state calendars for 2026 identifies Election Day as a holiday in the following states:

The official calendars of Illinois, New Jersey, Delaware, and Indiana expressly include Tuesday, November 3 as a state holiday. Virginia also recognizes it in its legislation and in the closing times of several public agencies.

However, you should keep in mind that the scope of the holiday varies by state and institution. Some government offices suspend public access, while other services may continue to operate. Schools, for their part, follow local calendars that do not necessarily align with those of state employees.

If you need to visit a public office, check its official page before getting on the road. A date marked as a holiday on the state calendar does not guarantee that all services in your locality will be closed.

Will banks close on Tuesday, November 3?

If you’re worried about losing access to your money, there is good news: Election Day is not a general federal banking holiday.

The Federal Reserve calendar does not include November 3 among its closing holidays. Consequently, banks do not have a nationwide mandatory closing on that date.

El presidente de la Reserva Federal, Kevin Warsh. Crédito: Shutterstock

In principle, you will be able to go to your usual branch, but it is worth checking your institution’s hours. Banks may set special hours for certain branches.

You should also distinguish between visiting a branch and making a transfer. If you need to deposit a check, withdraw cash at a teller window, or resolve an issue with your account, confirm that the office is open. Mobile banking and ATMs are usually available, although some transactions may have different processing times.

You can check the Federal Reserve’s official calendar before scheduling a major money movement.

What about schools and public offices?

There is no single rule for all U.S. schools. Some districts may close their facilities because they are used as polling sites, while others keep classes in session.

A similar situation occurs with public services. If you need to renew a license, visit a tax office, or complete a state-level transaction, check the calendar of the relevant agency.

November 3 will be an important day for American politics, but not necessarily a day off for everyone. To avoid a missed visit or pending paperwork, the most prudent approach is to confirm hours in advance.