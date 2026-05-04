Level 1 Weather Alert Day: Isolated Severe Storms Possible on Sunday

(EAST TEXAS NEWS) – On Sunday, March 15, a Level 1 weather alert day has been declared due to the threat of isolated thunderstorms of strong to severe intensity.

Sunday

A powerful storm system will form this weekend across much of the southern United States, potentially bringing strong to severe thunderstorms to East Texas on Sunday.

On the surface, a strong cold front will sweep across Oklahoma starting Sunday morning and move south of the Red River by early afternoon. Ahead of this cold front, southerly winds will bring warmer temperatures and higher humidity from the Gulf, creating an unstable environment conducive to thunderstorm development.

The Storm Prediction Center has categorized much of East Texas as a slight risk (2/5) for the possibility of severe thunderstorms. The main concern for Sunday will be damaging winds, though large hail could also occur at times.

Isolated thunderstorms could begin forming across East Texas late Sunday afternoon, and that possibility will persist throughout the night as the cold front moves quickly through East Texas. Rain and thunderstorms will taper off Sunday night from north to south as drier, much cooler air builds in behind the cold front.

At the moment, there remains some uncertainty about the intensity and extent of Sunday’s storms, so please follow our forecasts on television and online for the latest information. Updates can also be found in the First Alert Weather app.