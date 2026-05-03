Morris County Man Accepts 12-Year Plea Deal After Conviction for Sex Crimes Against Minors

LONE STAR, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man convicted of soliciting minors is headed to prison.

Dakota Lane Harrell, 31, of Daingerfield, accepted a 12-year prison plea agreement. He had been arrested in October 2025 on charges of soliciting minors and online solicitation of minors in Jenkins, Texas.

Solicitation of minors and online solicitation of minors are serious felonies with potential sentences of up to 20 years. On March 11, 2026, Harrell accepted the 12-year plea instead of going to trial.

The Laredo Police Department (LSPD) thanked the Morris County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center for their help in bringing justice to the victim.