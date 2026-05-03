Morris County Man Accepts 12-Year Plea Deal After Conviction for Sex Crimes Against Minors

May 3, 2026

LONE STAR, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man convicted of soliciting minors is headed to prison.

Dakota Lane Harrell, 31, of Daingerfield, accepted a 12-year prison plea agreement. He had been arrested in October 2025 on charges of soliciting minors and online solicitation of minors in Jenkins, Texas.

Solicitation of minors and online solicitation of minors are serious felonies with potential sentences of up to 20 years. On March 11, 2026, Harrell accepted the 12-year plea instead of going to trial.

The Laredo Police Department (LSPD) thanked the Morris County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center for their help in bringing justice to the victim.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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