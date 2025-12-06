Lilo & Stitch Leads Box Office for Third Consecutive Week

(AP) – The computer-generated imagery film “Lilo & Stitch” celebrated a third weekend atop the box office, while “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” failed to meet expectations.

According to studio estimates on Sunday, “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” (Disney) grossed $25 million across 3,409 theaters in the United States and Canada. Expectations had earlier pegged a debut in the $35–$40 million range, but that figure was trimmed several times. In the end, it still fell short of those forecasts. The movie, directed by Len Wiseman, shifts Keanu Reeves’ John Wick to a supporting role and centers on Ana de Armas. It takes place during the events of “John Wick 3.”

The box-office performance is somewhat perplexing given that “Ballerina” drew strong reviews and positive audience reactions in exit polls. The conventional wisdom would suggest that word-of-mouth could have given the film a boost over the weekend. Yet, lately, opening-weekend outcomes aren’t as decisive as they once were. “Ballerina” might find its footing in the long run.

Lionsgate’s release, a Thunder Road Films and 87Eleven Entertainment production, carried a hefty production cost reported to be around $90 million. But much of that investment has already been offset by overseas pre-sales. Internationally, it earned $26 million in 82 countries, bringing its worldwide opening to $51 million.

As the first spin-off, it marks the second-lowest opening in the five-film franchise, only higher than the original film which opened with a little more than $14 million in 2014 (inflation not factored). Overall, the franchise has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

First place once again belonged to “Lilo & Stitch,” which added another $32.5 million in North America, bringing its domestic total to $335.8 million and its worldwide total to $772.6 million. In just 17 days, it has earned more at the domestic box office than the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” did in its entire run ($298 million).

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” slipped to third with $15 million, pushing its global total to $450.4 million. “Karate Kid: Legends” collected $8.7 million for fourth place. And “Final Destination: Bloodlines” rounded out the top five with $6.5 million.

Wes Anderson’s new film, “The Phoenician Scheme,” expanded beyond New York and Los Angeles to 1,678 theaters nationwide. The Focus Features release starring Benicio del Toro grossed an estimated $6.3 million and landed in sixth place.

Estimated top ten movies at the box office for Friday through Sunday in the United States and Canada, per Comscore. Final numbers were due on Monday.

1. “Lilo & Stitch” – $32.5 million.

2. “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” – $25 million.

3. “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” – $15 million.

4. “Karate Kid: Legends” – $8.7 million.

5. “Final Destination: Bloodlines” – $6.5 million.

6. “The Phoenician Scheme” – $6.3 million.

7. “Bring Her Back” – $3.5 million.

8. “Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye” – $3.1 million.

9. “Sinners” – $2.9 million.

10. “Thunderbolts” – $2.5 million.