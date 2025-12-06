Police Seek Homicide Suspect in Marshall

December 6, 2025

MARSHALL, Texas (East Texas News) – Marshall police are searching for a suspect after the discovery of a man’s body.

Officers initially responded to reports of gunfire in the 1900 block of Bean Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. There they found 48-year-old Carlos Dewayne Hill, a resident of Marshall, deceased, according to a news release.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and are asking the community to share any information that could help investigators.

“Our investigators are diligently working to identify and locate the person responsible for this senseless act of violence. We urge anyone with information to come forward and help us deliver justice for the victim and his family,” the department said.

To provide information, you can contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. To submit an anonymous tip, reach out to Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Madelyn Carter

World Cup 2026 Draw: Date and Venue Announced in Washington, D.C.

