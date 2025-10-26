Longview Celebrates Its First Kite Festival on Wednesday

LONGVIEW, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The city of Longview is doing something that could help parents during spring break week.

They’re hosting Longview’s inaugural Kite Festival on Wednesday. According to Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron, there will be arts and crafts and activities for kids, as well as food trucks. It will take place at Lear Park on Cotton and Loop 281.

“There’s a lot of open space out there. We don’t have many trees; there aren’t overhead power lines. There are a couple of light poles, but the cables that connect them are underground. So it’s a nice, open space, a good open space,” Caron said.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. It’s BYOK: bring your own kite, though the city is giving away kites to the first 100 attendees who show up. The Boy Scouts will be on hand to fly the kites in the air if needed.

The city suggests bringing lawn chairs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.