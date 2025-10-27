Tyler Man Receives 10 Years’ Probation for Stabbing at Flamingos Event Hall

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A Tyler man was given ten years of probation on Monday in connection with a stabbing at a nightclub in Smith County.

Abiel Alberto Correa, 64, was first arrested in 2023, where he faced charges of stabbing the husband of a coworker “for no reason” after becoming paranoid, according to an affidavit. The document notes that Correa appeared to be “extremely intoxicated” and fled the scene.

It all started when detectives were called on Saturday, July 8, 2023, to the Flamingo Event Center on FM 14, south of Interstate 20, after a stabbing from which the suspect fled.

Correa was located and taken into custody days later following a search.

Correa waived his right to a jury trial and was granted ten years of probation without a conviction.

On the stand, the victim’s wife testified that she did not expect the attack to happen.

“I never imagined that someone I considered a member of the family would hurt our family.”

The state also requested that Correa enroll in an anger management program.