Longview Woman Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Boyfriend’s Murder

December 5, 2025

error code: 524

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Schedule: Key Dates, Stages, and Final in Budapest

Latest Posts