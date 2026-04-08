Man Arrested After Chase Through Livingston and Attempted Escape Into the Woods

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (East Texas News) — On Monday morning, Livingston Police Department officers spotted and attempted to stop a vehicle believed stolen in Calhoun County. After a pursuit that unfolded through the city, the suspect was eventually detained.

The suspect has been identified as William Rivera, 22, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office had alerted the Livingston Police Department about the stolen vehicle and indicated it was possibly heading toward Livingston along State Highway 146.

Shortly after the notification, the LPD reported in a statement issued Monday afternoon that officers spotted the stolen vehicle traveling north on SH 146 just south of the city limits. They attempted to stop the car near Red Barn Builders Supply, but the driver fled through the parking area. An LPD officer executed a PIT maneuver to prevent the suspect from re-entering SH 146.

The suspect continued to flee, according to authorities, and a second PIT maneuver was performed on SH 146. Despite the maneuver, the suspect persisted in fleeing the police toward the city of Livingston.

As the chase moved north, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Sheriff Byron Lyons, successfully deployed spike strips near Garner Street. However, the suspect kept eluding officers despite the punctured tires.

The pursuit then continued along E Church Street, where the suspect collided with a Livingston Police Department K-9 unit. Law enforcement officers attempted to corral the suspect’s vehicle to prevent further crashes.

The chase carried on along Old Woodville Road, with the suspect leaving the roadway and fleeing on foot into nearby woods. Deputies and sheriff’s deputies pursued the suspect through a drainage ditch. After the suspect refused to stop, a Taser was successfully deployed and the suspect was detained.

Rivera is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.