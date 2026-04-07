Today: Mild, Mostly Sunny Weather with High Fire Risk

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — Good morning, East Texas! Wednesday opens with cool conditions, with temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 °F this morning, but at least we’re above freezing. Plenty of sunshine and southwest winds will push temperatures higher this afternoon, with highs in the 70s, roughly between 70 and 75 °F. With today’s breezy conditions and low humidity, East Texas remains under an elevated fire danger, so outdoor burning should be avoided if possible.

Tomorrow is expected to be even warmer, with overnight lows dipping into the low 50s °F before climbing to the low 80s °F for highs. Sunshine and southerly winds will drive Friday’s highs into the mid-to-upper 80s °F. It’s possible we’ll match or even break high-temperature records over the weekend as temperatures rise to near 90 °F on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Next week looks largely dry and fairly warm, with afternoon highs around 80 °F on Monday, and between 75 °F and 80 °F on Tuesday and Wednesday.