Man Convicted of the Murder of Heriberto ‘Eddie’ Ramírez Appears in Court on Tampering Charges

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – A man convicted in the killing of a Tyler taqueria owner appeared in court on Thursday on allegations that he tampered with his electronic ankle monitor ahead of his murder trial.

Scotty Lee Goble, 55, of Frost, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in September after being found guilty of killing Heriberto “Eddie” Ramirez outside the family-owned business in October 2024.

Goble was charged with tampering with an electronic monitoring device in June, after being re-arrested for violating his bond and for speaking with relatives of the victim.

Goble is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on December 18.