Telemundo Premieres Reality Show to Crown a Miss Universe Candidate

This new format, which will take over after the conclusion of La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars, will premiere on Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, and promises to be a transformative experience for both the contestants and the audience.

Who are the captains of Miss Universe Latina?

One of the most anticipated aspects of the show has already been revealed: the captains. Alicia Machado, Miss Universe 1996 and winner of the first season of La Casa de los Famosos, and Zuleyka Rivera, Miss Universe 2006, will serve as mentors to the hopeful contestants. Both beauty queens will not only guide the competitors but will also star in a parallel competition between their teams, heightening the excitement of the spectacle.

“I have the responsibility of being the captain together with my beloved colleague of crowns, Zuleyka Rivera… I hope my team supports me as much as my partner Zuleyka does,” Machado said on social media, generating great anticipation among her followers.

The reality show will put the participants through rigorous training, challenges, and evaluations in front of a demanding panel. Over the weeks, viewers will be able to vote for their favorites, directly influencing the judges’ decisions.

Miss Universe Latina, the reality series, seeks not only beauty but also leadership, authenticity, and a connection with the audience. With a fresh and inclusive approach, this program promises to redefine beauty competitions on Spanish-language television and offer a unique platform to celebrate the diversity and strength of Latina women in the United States.