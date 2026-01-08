City of Tyler Inaugurates Legacy Trail Expansion

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) — The city of Tyler has unveiled its latest expansion of the parks system.

Municipal officials cut the ceremonial ribbon for the Legacy Trails expansion. The new trail begins along South Highway 155 and continues through W.E. Winters Park before ending near Peete Elementary School.

“Even before its official opening, we’ve already seen that a lot of people use it, and many folks walk through Winters Park to pick up their children,” said Leanne Robinette, the city’s Parks Director. “So we’ve already confirmed that it’s being used consistently, and we’re excited that people want to use it.”

Eighty percent of the project, costing $2.9 million, was funded with a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The remainder came from the city’s half-cent sales tax.

There are plans to connect the new trail with the existing Legacy Trail along Old Jacksonville Road, but no timeline has been set for that project yet.

The new trail can be accessed at 2713 Frankston Hwy, Tyler, TX, 75701.