UIL Publishes Enrollment Figures for East Texas Public High Schools

January 8, 2026

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released the enrollment figures submitted by all public high schools in Texas.

These figures will be used to realign classifications and districts for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years.

Enrollment figures were due to UIL by October 31. For the most recent realignment, UIL announced conference limits in December 2023 and the new districts in February 2024.

Tyler Legacy is the largest high school in East Texas, with 2,800 students.

Longview is the second-largest, with 2,400 students, followed by Tyler High with 2,083. Lufkin and Nacogdoches round out the top five with enrollments of 2,014 and 1,769, respectively.

Here are the enrollment figures for the 2026-28 period for every East Texas high school, listed from largest to smallest, compared with the 2024-26 figures.
Tyler Legacy 2648 2800
Longview 2280 2400
Tyler High 2101 2083
Lufkin 2159 2014
Nacogdoches 1818 1769
Mount Pleasant 1562 1502
Hallsville 1492.5 1483
Whitehouse 1477 1422
Marshall 1498 1407
Lindale 1286 1296.5
Pine Tree 1256.5 1266.5
Sulphur Springs 1290 1254.5
Jacksonville 1391 1254
Kilgore 1168 1127.5
Livingston 1157 1107
Chapel Hill 1048 980
Henderson 982.5 962
Palestine 1017.5 946
Bullard 891 905
Gilmer 848 878.5
Athens 873 864
Wills Point 860 786
Hudson 802 787
Brownsboro 775 777
Carthage 788 761
Van 779 717
Center 737 681
Pittsburg 674 665
Canton 682 647
Rusk 603 594
Spring Hill 610 593
Jasper 673 582
Rains 552 508
Eustace 467 497
Mineola 479.5 483
Gladewater 468.5 470
Diboll 501 469
Huntington 521 467
Sabine 454 458
Mount Vernon 484 450
Winnsboro 496 438
Kirbyville 427 430.5
Central 415.5 421
White Oak 390 418
Tatum 448 402
Malakoff 402 402
Palestine Westwood 404 396
Trinity 366 377
Crockett 389 371
Woodville 364 363
Jefferson 375 361
Grand Saline 337 355
West Rusk 349 347
Quitman 352 344
New Diana 314 339
Central Heights 341 334
Daingerfield 326 323
Hughes Springs 331 319
Elkhart 309 315
Troup 323 311
Winona 305 304.5
Edgewood 298 299
Arp 302 286
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 296 283
Harmony 283 258
Paul Pewitt 248 244
Corrigan-Camden 252 242
Alba Golden 247 241
Waskom 241 240
Shelbyville 227 236.5
Como-Pickton 222 235
Frankston 246 235
Hawkins 234 229
Union Grove 232 228.5
Groveton 228 226
Garrison 226 220
Ore City 231 212
Elysian Fields 241 207
Hemphill 221 204
Harleton 227 198
Beckville 192 197
Cayuga 187 195.5
Timpson 225 193
Price-Carlisle 183 191
Joaquin 226 189
San Augustine 205 186
Lovelady 179 176
Linden Kildare 180 173
Big Sandy 188 173
Cushing 159.5 163.5
Grapeland 159 163
West Sabine 158 160
Overton 166 156
Alto 147 151
Cross Roads 194 141
Tenaha 151 140
Martin’s Mill 136 139
Mount Enterprise 151 131
Cumby 121 118
Colmesneil 108 112
Brookeland 98 96
Broaddus 101.5 94
Fruitvale 109 92
Yantis 106 91
Neches 93 87
Zavalla 86 84
Union Hill 96 75
Wells 79 69
Chester 73 65
Leverett’s Chapel 67 61
Apple Springs 65 51
Groveton-Centerville 45 51

To view all reported enrollment figures, click here.

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

City of Tyler Inaugurates Legacy Trail Expansion

