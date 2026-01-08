UIL Publishes Enrollment Figures for East Texas Public High Schools

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released the enrollment figures submitted by all public high schools in Texas.
These figures will be used to realign classifications and districts for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years.
Enrollment figures were due to UIL by October 31. For the most recent realignment, UIL announced conference limits in December 2023 and the new districts in February 2024.
Tyler Legacy is the largest high school in East Texas, with 2,800 students.
Longview is the second-largest, with 2,400 students, followed by Tyler High with 2,083. Lufkin and Nacogdoches round out the top five with enrollments of 2,014 and 1,769, respectively.
Here are the enrollment figures for the 2026-28 period for every East Texas high school, listed from largest to smallest, compared with the 2024-26 figures.
|Tyler Legacy
|2648
|2800
|Longview
|2280
|2400
|Tyler High
|2101
|2083
|Lufkin
|2159
|2014
|Nacogdoches
|1818
|1769
|Mount Pleasant
|1562
|1502
|Hallsville
|1492.5
|1483
|Whitehouse
|1477
|1422
|Marshall
|1498
|1407
|Lindale
|1286
|1296.5
|Pine Tree
|1256.5
|1266.5
|Sulphur Springs
|1290
|1254.5
|Jacksonville
|1391
|1254
|Kilgore
|1168
|1127.5
|Livingston
|1157
|1107
|Chapel Hill
|1048
|980
|Henderson
|982.5
|962
|Palestine
|1017.5
|946
|Bullard
|891
|905
|Gilmer
|848
|878.5
|Athens
|873
|864
|Wills Point
|860
|786
|Hudson
|802
|787
|Brownsboro
|775
|777
|Carthage
|788
|761
|Van
|779
|717
|Center
|737
|681
|Pittsburg
|674
|665
|Canton
|682
|647
|Rusk
|603
|594
|Spring Hill
|610
|593
|Jasper
|673
|582
|Rains
|552
|508
|Eustace
|467
|497
|Mineola
|479.5
|483
|Gladewater
|468.5
|470
|Diboll
|501
|469
|Huntington
|521
|467
|Sabine
|454
|458
|Mount Vernon
|484
|450
|Winnsboro
|496
|438
|Kirbyville
|427
|430.5
|Central
|415.5
|421
|White Oak
|390
|418
|Tatum
|448
|402
|Malakoff
|402
|402
|Palestine Westwood
|404
|396
|Trinity
|366
|377
|Crockett
|389
|371
|Woodville
|364
|363
|Jefferson
|375
|361
|Grand Saline
|337
|355
|West Rusk
|349
|347
|Quitman
|352
|344
|New Diana
|314
|339
|Central Heights
|341
|334
|Daingerfield
|326
|323
|Hughes Springs
|331
|319
|Elkhart
|309
|315
|Troup
|323
|311
|Winona
|305
|304.5
|Edgewood
|298
|299
|Arp
|302
|286
|Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
|296
|283
|Harmony
|283
|258
|Paul Pewitt
|248
|244
|Corrigan-Camden
|252
|242
|Alba Golden
|247
|241
|Waskom
|241
|240
|Shelbyville
|227
|236.5
|Como-Pickton
|222
|235
|Frankston
|246
|235
|Hawkins
|234
|229
|Union Grove
|232
|228.5
|Groveton
|228
|226
|Garrison
|226
|220
|Ore City
|231
|212
|Elysian Fields
|241
|207
|Hemphill
|221
|204
|Harleton
|227
|198
|Beckville
|192
|197
|Cayuga
|187
|195.5
|Timpson
|225
|193
|Price-Carlisle
|183
|191
|Joaquin
|226
|189
|San Augustine
|205
|186
|Lovelady
|179
|176
|Linden Kildare
|180
|173
|Big Sandy
|188
|173
|Cushing
|159.5
|163.5
|Grapeland
|159
|163
|West Sabine
|158
|160
|Overton
|166
|156
|Alto
|147
|151
|Cross Roads
|194
|141
|Tenaha
|151
|140
|Martin’s Mill
|136
|139
|Mount Enterprise
|151
|131
|Cumby
|121
|118
|Colmesneil
|108
|112
|Brookeland
|98
|96
|Broaddus
|101.5
|94
|Fruitvale
|109
|92
|Yantis
|106
|91
|Neches
|93
|87
|Zavalla
|86
|84
|Union Hill
|96
|75
|Wells
|79
|69
|Chester
|73
|65
|Leverett’s Chapel
|67
|61
|Apple Springs
|65
|51
|Groveton-Centerville
|45
|51
To view all reported enrollment figures, click here.