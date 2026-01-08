UIL Publishes Enrollment Figures for East Texas Public High Schools

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released the enrollment figures submitted by all public high schools in Texas.

These figures will be used to realign classifications and districts for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years.

Enrollment figures were due to UIL by October 31. For the most recent realignment, UIL announced conference limits in December 2023 and the new districts in February 2024.

Tyler Legacy is the largest high school in East Texas, with 2,800 students.

Longview is the second-largest, with 2,400 students, followed by Tyler High with 2,083. Lufkin and Nacogdoches round out the top five with enrollments of 2,014 and 1,769, respectively.

Here are the enrollment figures for the 2026-28 period for every East Texas high school, listed from largest to smallest, compared with the 2024-26 figures.

Tyler Legacy 2648 2800 Longview 2280 2400 Tyler High 2101 2083 Lufkin 2159 2014 Nacogdoches 1818 1769 Mount Pleasant 1562 1502 Hallsville 1492.5 1483 Whitehouse 1477 1422 Marshall 1498 1407 Lindale 1286 1296.5 Pine Tree 1256.5 1266.5 Sulphur Springs 1290 1254.5 Jacksonville 1391 1254 Kilgore 1168 1127.5 Livingston 1157 1107 Chapel Hill 1048 980 Henderson 982.5 962 Palestine 1017.5 946 Bullard 891 905 Gilmer 848 878.5 Athens 873 864 Wills Point 860 786 Hudson 802 787 Brownsboro 775 777 Carthage 788 761 Van 779 717 Center 737 681 Pittsburg 674 665 Canton 682 647 Rusk 603 594 Spring Hill 610 593 Jasper 673 582 Rains 552 508 Eustace 467 497 Mineola 479.5 483 Gladewater 468.5 470 Diboll 501 469 Huntington 521 467 Sabine 454 458 Mount Vernon 484 450 Winnsboro 496 438 Kirbyville 427 430.5 Central 415.5 421 White Oak 390 418 Tatum 448 402 Malakoff 402 402 Palestine Westwood 404 396 Trinity 366 377 Crockett 389 371 Woodville 364 363 Jefferson 375 361 Grand Saline 337 355 West Rusk 349 347 Quitman 352 344 New Diana 314 339 Central Heights 341 334 Daingerfield 326 323 Hughes Springs 331 319 Elkhart 309 315 Troup 323 311 Winona 305 304.5 Edgewood 298 299 Arp 302 286 Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 296 283 Harmony 283 258 Paul Pewitt 248 244 Corrigan-Camden 252 242 Alba Golden 247 241 Waskom 241 240 Shelbyville 227 236.5 Como-Pickton 222 235 Frankston 246 235 Hawkins 234 229 Union Grove 232 228.5 Groveton 228 226 Garrison 226 220 Ore City 231 212 Elysian Fields 241 207 Hemphill 221 204 Harleton 227 198 Beckville 192 197 Cayuga 187 195.5 Timpson 225 193 Price-Carlisle 183 191 Joaquin 226 189 San Augustine 205 186 Lovelady 179 176 Linden Kildare 180 173 Big Sandy 188 173 Cushing 159.5 163.5 Grapeland 159 163 West Sabine 158 160 Overton 166 156 Alto 147 151 Cross Roads 194 141 Tenaha 151 140 Martin’s Mill 136 139 Mount Enterprise 151 131 Cumby 121 118 Colmesneil 108 112 Brookeland 98 96 Broaddus 101.5 94 Fruitvale 109 92 Yantis 106 91 Neches 93 87 Zavalla 86 84 Union Hill 96 75 Wells 79 69 Chester 73 65 Leverett’s Chapel 67 61 Apple Springs 65 51 Groveton-Centerville 45 51

To view all reported enrollment figures, click here.