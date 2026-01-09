Tyler Apartment Fire Displaces Family

January 9, 2026

Tyler, Texas (East Texas News) — Firefighters and Tyler police responded Thursday morning to a blaze at the Park at Shiloh apartment complex in Tyler.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at 2911 Shiloh Road. Randy Lee, the assistant fire chief for Smith County, said a neighbor saw flames on a balcony and alerted authorities.

Lee indicated that the fire spread to the attic but did not cause damage to the interior of the apartment. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

A young couple, their baby, and the woman’s mother were initially displaced and received assistance from the Red Cross, Lee added. Subsequently, it was decided that the four top-floor apartments would be evacuated due to structural damage to the roof. Lee said the apartment complex plans to relocate residents into unoccupied units, so Red Cross assistance is no longer necessary.

So far, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
UIL Publishes Enrollment Figures for East Texas Public High Schools

Latest Posts