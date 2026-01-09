Tyler Apartment Fire Displaces Family

Tyler, Texas (East Texas News) — Firefighters and Tyler police responded Thursday morning to a blaze at the Park at Shiloh apartment complex in Tyler.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at 2911 Shiloh Road. Randy Lee, the assistant fire chief for Smith County, said a neighbor saw flames on a balcony and alerted authorities.

Autoplay

Lee indicated that the fire spread to the attic but did not cause damage to the interior of the apartment. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

A young couple, their baby, and the woman’s mother were initially displaced and received assistance from the Red Cross, Lee added. Subsequently, it was decided that the four top-floor apartments would be evacuated due to structural damage to the roof. Lee said the apartment complex plans to relocate residents into unoccupied units, so Red Cross assistance is no longer necessary.

So far, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.