Man Dies After Being Struck While Helping Change a Tire on I-30

March 14, 2026

According to a release, officers from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the scene on the south service road of I-30, near mile marker 118, at about 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

There, they learned that a woman had pulled over because she had a flat tire and that her family members had come to assist, stopping alongside the eastbound side of the roadway.

The man attempted to cross the highway carrying a spare tire and was struck by a pickup truck traveling westbound. The man did not survive.

According to the release, the investigation remains ongoing.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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