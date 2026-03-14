Man Dies After Being Struck While Helping Change a Tire on I-30

According to a release, officers from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the scene on the south service road of I-30, near mile marker 118, at about 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

There, they learned that a woman had pulled over because she had a flat tire and that her family members had come to assist, stopping alongside the eastbound side of the roadway.

The man attempted to cross the highway carrying a spare tire and was struck by a pickup truck traveling westbound. The man did not survive.

According to the release, the investigation remains ongoing.