Nacogdoches Doctor Explains Sunlight’s Impact on Mental Health During the Winter Months

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (East Texas News) – As days shorten and temperatures drop, many residents of East Texas may be affected by seasonal affective disorder.

Also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), this form of depression typically appears during autumn and winter, and often goes unnoticed as people attribute their low mood to the time change.

Dr. Laura Cooper, a psychologist and owner of Connections Counseling in Nacogdoches, explains that reduced exposure to sunlight plays a significant role.

“Sunlight is essential for reducing depression because it affects serotonin and melatonin in our brains, which regulate our mood and sleep,” says Dr. Cooper. “Therefore, when the sun sets earlier or we don’t get as much sun exposure, we tend to feel quite sad and depressed. So, seasonal affective disorder can be considered a form of depression.”

The symptoms of SAD can appear in a variety of ways, including trouble sleeping, persistent sadness, lack of energy, and greater fatigue. According to Dr. Cooper, many people who suffer from SAD may not be aware of it.

“Many times we associate it with the time change,” Dr. Cooper said. “Perhaps we don’t realize that, yes, it is due to the time change, but also to the lack of sunlight exposure, which has an even greater impact on us.”

Dr. Cooper emphasizes that there are steps you can take to mitigate the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), such as getting sunlight early in the morning, exercising regularly, and maintaining a daily routine.

Dr. Cooper also recommends seeking professional help if the symptoms persist or worsen.

“If someone finds that they are dealing with seasonal depression or feel more down than usual, it’s important to address it, because there doesn’t have to be a season of feeling this way,” Dr. Cooper said. “There is something you can do to feel better. Therefore, it’s important to recognize it and take the necessary steps to make that happen.”