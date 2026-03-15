Texas Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended Through February

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is issuing more than $326 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for the month of February.

The allocations are expected to help more than 1.6 million Texas households.

HHSC has received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum and allowable SNAP benefit amounts to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment is expected to appear in recipients’ accounts by February 28.

The February emergency allotments add to more than $5.8 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.

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