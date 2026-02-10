Massive Product Recall Across Walmart, H-E-B, Target, and Other Stores

Gray News — A massive recall affecting roughly 300 ready-to-eat products that contain chicken and eggs has been issued due to potential listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) warned.

The USDA released additional photos of the recalled items, which are part of a recall that now covers more than 300 brands sold in major supermarket chains nationwide.

The products were sold at chains such as 7-Eleven, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B and others.

The recall also includes brands like Dole, Marketside, Atkins, Great Value, Good & Gather, Fresh Express, and more.

The USDA says about 10 million pounds of various products are implicated in the recall, including ready-to-eat salads and microwaveable dinner options.

The initial recall notice went out last Wednesday, but additional items were added to the list on Thursday and Friday.

The meats and poultry that may be contaminated were produced by BrucePac, a company based in Durant, Oklahoma.

The affected products carry production dates from June 19 to October 8, 2024 and were distributed nationwide.

The items involved in the recall display the numbers 51205 or P-51205 inside or beneath the USDA inspection mark on their labels.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, neck stiffness, confusion, balance problems and seizures, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The issue with these ready-to-eat meals came to light after USDA officials conducted routine testing of meats and identified a BrucePac RTE chicken product as the source of the listeria.

Authorities are urging restaurants, institutions and other facilities not to serve these products, which should be discarded or returned to the stores where they were purchased.