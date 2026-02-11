US Clears Path to Resume Mexican Avocado Imports

February 10, 2026

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Washington is lifting a ban on inspecting Mexican avocados, clearing the way for a resumption of exports, the U.S. embassy in Mexico announced Friday.

Ambassador Ken Salazar said in a statement that the decision came after Mexico and the United States agreed to “take steps to ensure the safety” of the agricultural inspectors charged with ensuring that Mexican avocados are not carriers of diseases or pests that could harm U.S. crops.

