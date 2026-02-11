Over 29,000 People Without Power as Ice Conditions Reach South of Mount Enterprise

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — With icing conditions reported as far south as Elysian Fields, more than 29,000 East Texas homes have experienced power outages.

Icy roads are prevalent across East Texas, from the I-30 corridor southward to Hawkins and Gladewater. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reports icy conditions on U.S. 80 from the western edge of Mineola to the Louisiana border. South of U.S. 80, patches of ice and snow have been reported on FM 14, State Highway 155, and U.S. 69.

As of 8:45 a.m., ice and snow have been reported on I-20. Ice is forming on bridges and overpasses between Van and Hideaway. There are patches of snow and ice in the Lindale area. There is also ice and snow on I-20 from Longview to the state line.

Ice and snow are reported on overpasses as far south as State Highway 31 north of Kilgore and south of Longview.

Ice and snow are reported on U.S. 259 from Kilgore to Mount Enterprise. TxDOT is patrolling and removing snow.

Ice is reported on U.S. 79 south of Henderson and on State Highway 64 west of Henderson.

TxDOT is patrolling and removing ice on State Highway 322 from Lakeport to Henderson.

The following power outages were reported as of 10:45 a.m.:

Rusk County: 5,909 customers

Cherokee County: 5,237 customers

Shelby County: 5,121 customers

Panola County: 4,716 customers

Cass County: 2,936 customers

Nacogdoches County: 1,908 customers

Titus County: 1,440 customers

Smith County: 1,044 customers

Morris County: 1,009 customers