Medicare: Your Prescription Drug Coverage Could Cost 50% More in 2027

If you have Medicare and you pay separately for prescription drug coverage, there’s a figure that deserves your attention: your monthly premium could jump 50% in 2027 if you stay with the same plan. The change doesn’t mean every medicine will rise by that percentage, but it could leave you facing a higher bill for maintaining coverage that may no longer be the most advantageous.

A KFF analysis published on October 30 estimates that the weighted average premium for standalone Medicare Part D plans would rise from $34 per month in 2026 to $51 per month in 2027. That’s $17 more each month. Over a year, the gap sums to $204.

Why will Medicare Part D premiums rise in 2027?

The explanation lies in changes to the drug insurance market. KFF notes that the Trump administration decided to end, by the close of 2026, the Part D premium stabilization program. This mechanism provided additional support to insurers and capped certain increases for participating plans.

Without that support, some companies adjusted their prices for 2027. The impact won’t be the same for everyone: it will depend on the plan you have and the area where you live.

In fact, KFF calculates that 10.4 million enrollees without low-income subsidies could pay more if they keep their current coverage. That accounts for 76% of enrollees in standalone plans considered in the analysis.

Will all Medicare beneficiaries pay 50% more?

No. And here is one of the most important details of the news.

The estimated increase from $34 to $51 applies to standalone drug plans, known as PDPs. It should not be confused with Medicare Advantage plans that include drug coverage.

For the latter, KFF estimates an average premium of $9 per month in 2027, compared with $7 in 2026.

Additionally, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) projected a more moderate national outlook: they calculated that the average premium for standalone plans would rise from $35 to $36. The difference with KFF lies in the methodology and in the assumptions used about enrollees’ plan changes.

KFF itself cautions that its $51 estimate assumes beneficiaries stay with their current coverage. If many switch to cheaper options during open enrollment, the final average could be lower.

What can you do to avoid paying more for your medications?

You still have a chance to review your coverage. Medicare open enrollment began on October 15 and ends on December 7, 2026. The changes you make will take effect on January 1, 2027.

Don’t focus solely on the monthly premium. Compare also:

Medicare notes that the standard Part D deductible will rise from $615 in 2026 to $700 in 2027. You can compare options at Medicare.gov.

Can you get help if you don’t have money to pay for your prescriptions?

Yes. If your income and resources are limited, check whether you qualify for Extra Help, the federal program that helps cover premiums, deductibles, and other Medicare Part D drug costs.

Parts A and B of Medicare are among the most widely used coverages by Americans. Credit: Shutterstock

The Social Security Administration explains the eligibility requirements and the process to apply on its official Extra Help page.

Don’t wait to receive the first 2027 bill to review your insurance. A plan that worked for you this year may stop being advantageous next year, especially if you take medications regularly. Sometimes taking a few minutes to compare coverages can mean hundreds of dollars in difference per year.