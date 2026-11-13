March 2026: States That Will Send Stimulus Checks This Month

March has already begun, and with it returns one of the most searched questions by millions of families in the United States: will there be stimulus checks in March 2026?

Although the federal government has not approved a new general stimulus check, several states are keeping active programs for economic relief, dividends, and refunds that will indeed be sending money this month.

Here we explain which payments are confirmed and who could receive them.

Alaska: the Permanent Fund Dividend remains active

The state of Alaska continues to issue payments corresponding to the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD). For the current cycle, the amount set is $1,000 per eligible person.

Key date in March 2026:

Applications that appear as “Eligible – Unpaid” before March 11 will receive the deposit on the March 19, 2026.

Additionally, residents have until the March 31, 2026 to apply for the dividend of the next year.

Who can receive the PFD?

To qualify, you must:

This payment is not a “federal stimulus,” but for many families it serves as a key economic relief in the first quarter of the year.

IRS refunds: EITC and ACTC begin to show up

Nationwide, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that refunds related to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) began to show up as of the March 2, 2026 for those who filed their return early.

These deposits are not new stimulus, but they do represent thousands of dollars for working families who qualify under the income requirements.

If you filed early and claimed these credits, your deposit could arrive in the coming weeks.

New York and Colorado: active tax relief

In New York, STAR property tax relief checks for homeowners continue to be distributed, as well as cost-of-living credits that directly impact middle- and low-income families.

Meanwhile, Colorado is processing refunds aimed at:

These payments depend on meeting residency requirements and 2025 tax filings.

What you should know in March 2026

There is no new federal stimulus check approved. However, there are active state payments and tax refunds that could arrive this month.

The key is to review:

March may not bring a generalized stimulus, but for many households it could mean an unexpected extra income.