Black Friday 2026: US Stores Reveal Dates for Their Deals

If you’re waiting for Black Friday to buy Christmas gifts, upgrade some devices, or find something you’ve been looking for for months, you don’t need to wait until the last Friday of November. In the United States, several chains have already moved up their promotions, and some will start as early as this week. Black Friday will be on November 27, 2026, but the deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other stores will be spread across several days.

The difference matters for your wallet: if you leave everything to the last moment, you could miss promotions that start earlier or find products out of stock. This year, the discount season will have several stages and not all stores will close their sales on the same day.

When does Black Friday 2026 start and end?

The official date is Friday, November 27, one day after Thanksgiving, which will be celebrated on Thursday, November 26. After that comes Cyber Monday, on Monday, November 30, focused especially on online shopping.

However, the big chains already have their own calendars. Here are some confirmed dates:

Walmart’s dates appear on its official customer service page. Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target also published their calendars in their respective corporate statements.

Do the deals end on the same day as Black Friday?

No. And this is one of the most important changes in the way people shop during this season.

Some promotions end before Friday the 27th, while others continue through the weekend or extend until Cyber Monday. Amazon, for example, will keep its event until November 30. Walmart will extend its second round until the 29th and Best Buy will continue with discounts through December.

This means that there is no single date for all Black Friday 2026 deals to end. Each store sets its own deadlines and may remove products earlier if stock runs out.

How to take advantage of discounts without overspending?

There is one thing to remember: seeing a 40% or 50% off tag does not guarantee that you’re looking at the best price of the year.

Before buying, compare the cost of the same product across different stores and check how much it cost weeks ago. Also take into account taxes, shipping and the conditions of return.

If you have a gift list, set how much you can spend before you open the apps. Promotions can be tempting, but ending up buying things you didn’t need isn’t saving.

Black Friday can help you reduce the cost of Christmas shopping, as long as you arrive with a plan. You don’t need to chase every deal or buy on the first day. The important thing is to identify what you need, compare prices and take advantage of the discount when it truly makes a difference for your budget.